Saturday’s Braves-Nationals game postponed, doubleheader scheduled for Sunday

Tropical Storm Ophelia has caused an early postponement

By Ivan the Great
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Braves and Nationals were set to play a third game of their four-game set on Saturday, but that game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday... for now.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether it ends up being feasible to play one or two games on Sunday, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. For now, the Braves get an unscheduled day of rest before they pick right back up on their quest to secure MLB’s best record.

With the Orioles losing today, and the Dodgers down 3-0 in the seventh at the time of writing, the Braves will potentially have a chance to make it very difficult for anyone to catch them by winning both games on Sunday. The Braves are currently listing Spencer Strider as the scheduled starter for Game 1, while the Nats are countering with Jackson Rutledge. Neither team has announced a starter for Game 2 at this time.

