Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. joins 40/40 club, Max Fried to IL, and more

The Atlanta Braves won their 99th game on Friday night in a 9-6 defeat of the Washington Nationals. With quite a few notable happenings, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 40th home run headlines the night.

40/40 club? Ronald Acuña Jr. has his sights set higher than that.



With this homer, he’s now just two steals away from 40/70. pic.twitter.com/5NyTtE94BX — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2023

Acuña’s long ball came in the first inning off of Patrick Corbin and entered him into the 40/40 club. The 25-year-old became the fifth player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and swipe 40 bags. He is in stellar company, joining Alfonso Soriano, Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, and Jose Canseco.

Aside from the 40/40, Acuña has made a club of his own as he became the first ever player with 40 homers and 60 stolen bases. He is two bags shy of 70 stolen bases and is continuing to prove his MVP candidacy.

More Braves News:

The Braves placed Max Fried on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his index finger. Right-hander Darius Vines was recalled to take his spot on the roster.

Charlie Morton exited his Friday start after just one inning. He experienced finger discomfort and will undergo an MRI today.

Today’s Braves-Nationals game has been postponed due to weather and will be played as a doubleheader on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves rookie Dylan Dodd is headed to the Arizona Fall League.

Vaughn Grissom’s 43rd double headlines Thursday’s minor league recap.

MLB News:

Boston Red Sox infielder David Hamilton underwent thumb surgery to repair the UCL. The club did not provide a timetable for his return.

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his right knee. His recovery time is an estimated six to eight weeks.

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is expected to miss four to six weeks with a kneecap fracture. He suffered the injury after fouling a ball off his knee.

The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to September 21.

Former Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle has announced his retirement after 11 seasons.