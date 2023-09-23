Daily Hammer Podcast: A 40/40 season for Ronald Acuna Jr.

Plenty of History has already been made by many Braves and the team as a whole this season.

But the moment many have been waiting for above all to start the game on Friday night, as Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 40th home run of the season to become the 5th member of the 40 HR/40 SB club. And of course, the sole member of the 40/50, 40/60. and likely 40/70 club by the end of the season.

Beyond Acuna Jr.’s accomplishments, Friday was also significant as Max Fried was placed on the 15 Day IL due to a blister issue with his pitching hand. Furthermore, Charlie Morton was removed from Friday’s game after only one inning due to finger discomfort on his pitching hand.

Shawn Coleman discusses it all not the Daily Hammer.

