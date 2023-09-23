Saturday open thread

The Atlanta Braves were supposed to continue a four-game series in Washington Saturday, but Tropical Storm Ophelia had other ideas. The Nationals and Major League Baseball went ahead and cancelled Saturday’s game late Friday and rescheduled it for a doubleheader Sunday. The forecast for Sunday is iffy as well, but we will just have to wait and see how it turns out. The Braves and Nationals have off days on Monday.

The big news we are waiting on is an update for Charlie Morton, who left Friday’s game with a finger issue. The Braves placed Max Fried on the injured list Friday, but an IL stint for Morton would mean that he would not be eligible to be activated in time for the Division Series which begins on October 7. We will provide an update on Morton as soon as one become available.

In the meantime, here is your open thread for the afternoon.