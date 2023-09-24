Matt Olson sets new Atlanta era record for RBIs

Matt Olson’s assault on the Atlanta Braves record books continued Sunday when he drove in his 133rd run of the season with a double against the Washington Nationals. That is the most RBIs in a single season since the team moved to Atlanta. Gary Sheffield owned the record with 132 set back in 2003.

Olson already broke Andruw Jones franchise record for homers. Jones ranks third and fourth on this list. Hank Aaron drove in 127 runs in 1966 to round out the top five.

Atlanta ERA RBI Leaders Name RBI Season Name RBI Season 1. Matt Olson 133 2023 2. Gary Sheffield 132 2003 3. Andruw Jones 129 2006 4. Andruw Jones 128 2005 5. Hank Aaron 127 1966

Olson ranks third in franchise history. Eddie Mathews drove in 135 runs for the Milwaukee Braves in 1953. The franchise leader is Hugh Duffy, who had. 145 RBIs in 1894 with the Boston Braves.