Braves return to action Sunday with doubleheader in Washington

UPDATE - It will be Allan Winans who starts Game 1 Sunday.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Allan Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett and he will start Game 1 of today’s doubleheader. The club placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list, backdated to September 23, with right index finger inflammation. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 24, 2023

The Atlanta Braves will look to complete the four game sweep over the Washington Nationals in today’s doubleheader series finale. Atlanta has taken the first two games of the series by a combined score of 19-9 as the Braves’ offense has battered Washington pitching.

The Braves haven’t announced their pitching plans for the doubleheader, but it is expected that we will see Kyle Wright and Spencer Strider. Wright was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday before the game was postponed due to Tropical Storm Ophelia. Strider was originally listed to start Sunday’s game.

It has been a tough season overall for Wright, who missed four months with a shoulder injury. He has made two starts since returning from the injured list and has allowed 10 earned runs over seven innings. Bad results aside, Wright says that he feels good and is just trying to get dialed back in after the long layoff. He will likely make one more start before the end of the regular season and is hoping that he can show enough progress to be included on the postseason roster.

Strider will enter his next start in search of a milestone. He needs just six strikeouts to tie John Smoltz’s franchise record of 276 strikeouts set back in 1996. Strider’s 270 strikeouts lead the majors. He has a 3.73 ERA and a 2.82 FIP in 176 innings. Strider struck out 11 and allowed three runs over seven innings in his last start against the Phillies.

The Nationals will go with rookie right-hander Jackson Rutledge in the first game Sunday. Rutledge was Washington’s first round pick in 2019 and will be making just his third career start. He pitched well in his debut allowing two runs over 6 1/3 innings against the White Sox. He was knocked around in his second outing allowing 10 hits and seven runs in just 3 2/3 innings against the Pirates.

Joan Adon is listed as Washington’s starter for the second game Sunday. Adon has appeared in 10 games and made eight starts. He has a 6.28 ERA and 5.08 FIP in 43 innings. He was tagged for runs over five innings in his last start against the White Sox.

Ozzie Albies has six hits and has driven in five runs over the first two games of the series. Ronald Acuña Jr. joined the 40/40 club with a leadoff home run in Friday’s game. Acuña is just two stolen bases away from 70 for the season and just four away from tying Otis Nixon’s modern day franchise record.

The first game of Sunday’s split doubleheader is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET. The second game will follow at 6:35 p.m. ET. Both games can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Doubleheader Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 24, 1:35 p.m. ET, Game 2: 6:35 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park: Washington D.C.

Tv: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan