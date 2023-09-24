Braves place Charlie Morton on 15-day injured list, recall Allan Winans

The Atlanta Braves placed Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right index finger Sunday. Allan Winans was recalled to the active roster and will start the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Washington Nationals.

Morton exited Friday’s start in Washington after just one inning due to an issue with his finger. X-rays came back negative, but he was set to undergo an MRI exam Saturday. By placing him on the injured list now, he won’t be eligible to pitch in the Division Series which begins on October 7.

The Braves also announced that Winans will start Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader with Spencer Strider set to go in the night cap. That would bump Kyle Wright likely back to Tuesday’s series opener at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Morton is the second Braves starter to go down this week. Max Fried was placed on the injured list with a blister issue on his index finger, but he will be eligible to return in time for the Division Series.