Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader

Atlanta looks to take game one of Sunday’s doubleheader

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves return to action Sunday when they wrap up their season series against the Washington Nationals with a doubleheader. Allan Winans will start Game 1 Sunday while the Nationals will go with right-hander Jackson Rutledge.

The Braves will rest Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia, and Marcell Ozuna in the opener Sunday. Ronald Acuna Jr. will serve as the DH with Kevin Pillar getting the start in right field. Nicky Lopez will play shortstop and bat eighth and Luke Williams will get the start at third.

The Nationals will go with a similar looking lineup to Friday’s game with Dominic Smith at first base and Joey Meneses as the DH.

Today’s game one has a scheduled start time of 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

