Braves hope Charlie Morton can return for NLCS, Kyle Wright shifting to bullpen

The Atlanta Braves were dealt another blow Sunday morning when they placed Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his index finger. Brian Snitker later confirmed that Morton will miss the Division Series, but the team is hoping that he will be ready for the NLCS should they advance.

Brian Snitker said Charlie Morton will be out for the NLDS, but there’s hope he can return for the NLCS. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) September 24, 2023

The Braves placed Max Fried on the injured list earlier this week due to a blister on his index finger. Fried will be eligible to return the day before rosters are submitted for the Division Series and is expected to be ready to go. Spencer Strider will likely start one of the first two games of the series. Bryce Elder would appear to be in line to slide into Morton’s spot for Game 3.

Brian Snitker also had an update on Kyle Wright, who was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday’s game in Washington. Wright will be shifting to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season and will audition for a bullpen spot in the postseason.

Wright struggled in two starts after missing four months with a shoulder injury. He could potentially be an intriguing multi-inning option out of the bullpen.

Update - Here is video of Snitker’s pregame media session.