Ronald Acuña Jr. sits for the second game of Sunday’s twin bill

After dropping the first game Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will try to get back in the win column in the nightcap. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while right-hander Joan Adon will be on the mound for the Nationals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the starting lineup for the second game. Michael Harris will move up to the leadoff spot. Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia all return to the lineup after sitting out the first game. Forrest Wall gets a rare start in left field and will bat ninth.

How we're lining up for Game 2 ⤵️#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/ybYesl2vHl — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 24, 2023

For the Nationals, Keibert Ruiz will catch the second game and bat third. Dominic Smith drops to the sixth spot in the order and will play first base.

First pitch for the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.