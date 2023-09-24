Braves reach 100 wins with 8-5 victory over Nationals

A four-run fourth inning helped propel the Atlanta Braves to their 100th win of the season with an 8-5 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Spencer Strider allowed a leadoff double to CJ Abrams, but then retired the next six hitters in a row to get through the first two innings.

The Braves got a runner into scoring position in the third as Forrest Wall walked and then stole second. He moved to third on a ground out by Michael Harris, but was left stranded as Ozzie Albies grounded out to first to end the inning.

Strider ran his streak to eight-straight before Abrams reached again with a single with two outs. Things fell apart for him from there. Lane Thomas followed with another single to put runners at the corners. He then stole second and Keibert Ruiz brought him and Abrams both home with a double down the left field line. Strider then allowed another hard hit single to Joey Meneses. Luis Garcia drove in another run with a single to extend Washington’s lead to 3-0. Strider finally got Dominic Smith to ground out to shortstop for the final out.

The Braves struck back in the fourth. Austin Riley walked to lead off the inning and then came all the way around to score on a double off the wall by Matt Olson. That was Olson’s 133rd RBI of the season which broke Gary Sheffield’s Atlanta-era record for a single season. Joan Adon struck out Marcell Ozuna and Travis d’Arnaud, but Orlando Arcia doubled home Olson to make it 3-2. Kevin Pillar then struck with a two-run shot to left to give Atlanta the lead at 4-3.

After the offense gave him the lead back, Strider struck out two and retired the side in order in the fourth.

Riley led off the fifth with another double. Olson popped out for the first out, but Adon walked Ozuna to put runners at first and second. Adon was replaced by Jordan Weems who struck out d’Arnaud to strand the runners.

Strider put up another zero in the fifth retiring the side in order to run his streak to seven straight retired. The Braves tacked on two more runs in the sixth when Forrest Wall hit his first major league home run to make it 6-3.

Forrest over the Wall



First major-league home run for the @Braves rookie speedster. pic.twitter.com/eNg7mblPdo — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 25, 2023

Strider came back out for the sixth and struck out Meneses, but then allowed a solo home run to Garcia to cut the lead to 6-4. Strider got Smith to ground out for the second out, but then walked Ildemaro Vargas. That would end his evening as Brian Snitker would summon Jesse Chavez from the bullpen. Chavez walked Alu to put runners at first and second, but then got Jacob Young to ground out sharply for the third out.

Strider allowed seven hits and four runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four while throwing 95 pitches.

The Braves added on in the seventh as Riley walked to leadoff the inning and then moved up to second on a single by Olson. After a pitching change, Ozuna flew out deep to center and both runners tagged and moved up 90 feet. d’Arnaud flew out to shallow left for the second out, but Arcia came through with a single to right center that scored both runners to push the lead to 8-4.

Joe Jimenez worked a scoreless seventh. A.J. Minter allowed back-to-back singles to Smith and Vargas with one out in the eighth, but struck out pinch-hitter Alex Call and then got Young to ground out to strand two more runners. Raisel Iglesias allowed a solo home run in the ninth to Lane Thomas to round out the scoring.

The win improves the Braves’ record to 100-56 for the season. Atlanta will enjoy their final off day of the regular season on Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday.