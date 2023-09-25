This Day in Braves History: Andruw Jones homers 3 times in win over Phillies

Braves Franchise History

1979 - Mickey and Rick Mahler pitch in the same game as the Braves fall to the Astros 8-0. It is the most recent instance of brothers pitching in the same game for the same team.

1991 - Deion Sanders rejoins the Braves for the remainder of the season.

2000 - Tom Glavine wins his 20th game of the season as the Braves beat the Expos 6-0. It is the fifth time in Glavine’s career that he has won at least 20 games.

2002 - Andruw Jones homered three times as the Braves beat the Phillies, 7-1.

2012 - Freddie Freeman hits a two-run, walk-off home run off of Mike Dunn in the ninth inning to give the Braves a 4-3 win and clinch a postseason spot as one of two wild card teams. Atlanta wins the 22nd consecutive start by Kris Medlen which matches a record held by Carl Hubbell and Whitey Ford.

2013 - The Braves and Brewers brawl after Atlanta takes exception to Carlos Gomez’s home run antics after taking Paul Maholm deep. Gomez, Freddie Freeman and Gerald Laird are all ejected. Atlanta loses, 4-0.

MLB History

1916 - Babe Ruth shuts out Cleveland 2-0 and goes 2-for-3 at the plate.

1920 - Shoeless Joe Jackson homers and has two doubles to help the White Sox beat Cleveland 5-1. The three hits raise Jackson’s batting average to .380.

1932 - Jimmie Foxx hits his 58th home run on the last day of the season to finish two short of Babe Ruth’s 1927 record of 60. Foxx finishes with three hits, but the A’s still lose 2-1.

1954 - Ted Williams plays in his last game at Fenway Park. His retirement will only last until the next May when he returns after his divorce is finalized and his new contract is excluded from the settlement.

1955 - Al Kaline becomes the youngest player to win a batting title at the age of 20.

1965 - Willie Mays becomes the oldest player to hit 50 home runs in a season.

1974 - Tommy John undergoes surgery as Dr. Frank Jobe repairs his damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. The procedure will go on to be known as “Tommy John surgery.”

