MLB Playoff Picture: NL Wild Card still up for grabs entering final week

As MLB’s regular season enters its final week, the playoff picture in the National League is still unsettled. The Atlanta Braves split a doubleheader in Washington Sunday and picked up their 100th win of the season. They moved a step closer to clinching home field advantage throughout the playoffs, but also learned that they will be without Charlie Morton for at least through the division series.

The Dodgers took three of four from the Giants over the weekend and all but ended San Francisco’s wild card hopes. The Brewers dropped two of three in Miami, but need just one more win or a Cubs loss to clinch the NL Central division.

Remaining Schedule

Braves: vs. Cubs (3), vs. Nationals (3)

Dodgers: at Rockies (4), at Giants (3)

Brewers: vs. Cardinals (3), vs Cubs (3)

NL Division Leaders Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Atlanta Braves 100 56 .641 - 4-6 W1 Los Angeles Dodgers 96 59 .619 - 8-2 W2 Milwaukee Brewers 88 68 .564 - 6-4 L2

Before we look at the Wild Card race, a quick reminder on the playoff format. If the season ended today, the Braves would face the winner of the Phillies and Diamondbacks in the Division Series. The Dodgers would face the Brewers or the Cubs.

The Phillies have won five-straight and eight of 10 to take a commanding lead for the first wild card spot. Arizona will enter play on Monday in the second spot, but just a half game in front of the Cubs.

Remaining Schedule

Phillies: vs Pirates (3), at Mets (3)

Diamondbacks: at Yankees (1), at White Sox (3), vs Astros (3)

Cubs: at Braves (3), at Brewers (3)

NL Wild Card Standings Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Philadelphia Phillies 87 69 .558 5.0+ 8-2 W5 Arizona Diamondbacks 82 73 .529 0.5+ 6-4 W1 Chicago Cubs 82 74 .526 -- 4-6 W3 Miami Marlins 81 75 .519 1.0 6-4 W2 Cincinnati Reds 80 77 .510 2.5 4-6 W1 San Diego Padres 77 79 .494 5.0 9-1 W1 San Francisco Giants 77 79 .494 5.0 3-7 L1

Despite losing Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez for the remainder of the season, the Miami Marlins have won two straight and are hanging in the race and are just 1.0 game back of the final wild card spot. The Reds have been a great story, but are 2.5 back after dropping two out of three at home against Pittsburgh. The Giants bad weekend in Los Angeles dropped them five games back and are tied with the San Diego Padres. The Padres rejoined the race with an eight-game winning streak and have won nine of 10 overall, but it may be too little too late.

Remaining Schedule

Marlins: at Mets (3), at Pirates (3)

Reds: at Guardians (2), at Cardinals (3)

Giants: vs. Padres (3), vs Dodgers (3)

Padres: at Giants (3), at White Sox (3)