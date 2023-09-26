Braves News: Dansby Swanson Returns to Atlanta, Alex Anthopolous discusses postseason, more

Atlanta enjoyed their final off-day of the season on Monday as they returned home after winning three out of four games in Washington. The focus for the Braves now turns to securing home field advantage throughout the MLB Playoffs. However, that task will not be easy as Atlanta will welcome the Cubs to Truist Park, with Chicago also looking to secure a playoff spot as one of the three NL Wild Card teams.

Of course, the other big storyline of the series will be the return of Dansby Swanson to Atlanta for the first time since joining the Cubs last offseason. Swanson has had a good first season for the Cubs, as he is on the cusp of producing his second straight 5+ fWAR season in a row. During his time with the Braves, Swanson was one of the best shortstops in franchise history, and played a significant role in the Braves winning the 2021 World Series. It will be fun to see Swanson experience a deserved welcome back to Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Braves News

MLB News