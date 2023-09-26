MLB Standings: Diamondbacks fall into tie with Cubs

The MLB regular season is in its final week and there are playoff spots still up for grabs in the National League. The Atlanta Braves are closing in on clinching home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They will face the winner of the Wild Card series on October 7 at Truist Park. The Philadelphia Phillies look like a lock for the first wild card spot, but the second wild card is still unsettled. We are going to be tracking the standings all week until the playoff matchups are locked in.

Scores of Note from Monday, September 25

Wild Card Race

Arizona had their series finale in New York pushed back to Monday due to weather issues over the weekend. That also resulted in their series with the White Sox moving back a day. Their loss Monday drops them into a virtual tie with the Cubs, although they do hold the tie breaker between the two teams. The second wild card team will face the Phillies in a three-game series with the winner advancing to face Atlanta.

Remaining Schedule

Phillies: vs Pirates (3), at Mets (3)

Diamondbacks: at White Sox (3), vs Astros (3)

Cubs: at Braves (3), at Brewers (3)

NL Wild Card Standings Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Philadelphia Phillies 87 69 .558 5.0+ 8-2 W5 Arizona Diamondbacks 82 74 .526 -- 6-4 L1 Chicago Cubs 82 74 .526 -- 4-6 W3 Miami Marlins 81 75 .519 1.0 6-4 W2 Cincinnati Reds 80 77 .510 2.5 4-6 W1 San Francisco Giants 78 79 .497 4.5 3-7 W1 San Diego Padres 77 80 .490 5.5 8-2 L1

The Miami Marlins are currently on the outside looking in, but are just a game back of the Cubs and Diamondbacks. The Cubs will begin a three-game series in Atlanta Tuesday while the Marlins will travel to Citi Field to face the Mets.

The Reds enter the week 2.5 games back of the final playoff spot and have to be nearly perfect the rest of the way while the clock is running out on both the Giants and the Padres.

Remaining Schedule

Marlins: at Mets (3), at Pirates (3)

Reds: at Guardians (2), at Cardinals (3)

Giants: vs. Padres (3), vs Dodgers (3)

Padres: at Giants (3), at White Sox (3)

Division Race / Home Field Advantage

The Braves split a doubleheader Sunday with the Nationals and picked up their 100th win of the season. Their magic number to clinch home field advantage throughout the postseason is down to three. They will host the Cubs and then finish off the regular season against the Nationals.

The Dodgers have locked up the NL West and will close the season on the road against the Rockies and Giants. The Brewers need just one more win or a Cubs loss to clinch the NL Central. They will host the Cardinals and then the Cubs later this week.

Remaining Schedule

Braves: vs. Cubs (3), vs. Nationals (3)

Dodgers: at Rockies (4), at Giants (3)

Brewers: vs. Cardinals (3), vs Cubs (3)

NL Division Leaders Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Atlanta Braves 100 56 .641 - 4-6 W1 Los Angeles Dodgers 96 59 .619 - 8-2 W2 Milwaukee Brewers 88 68 .564 - 6-4 L2

Playoff Picture

If the playoffs started today, the Braves would face the winner of the Phillies and Diamondbacks in the Division Series. The Dodgers would get the winner of the Brewers and the Cubs.

Over in the American League, the Orioles would face the winner of the Rays and Blue Jays. The Rangers would face either the Twins or the Astros. The Mariners enter play Tuesday 1.5 games back of Houston for the final playoff spot.

Playoff Seeding entering Tuesday

National League

Braves Dodgers Brewers Phillies Diamondbacks Cubs

American League