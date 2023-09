The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs will begin a three-game series Tuesday night at Truist Park. The Braves have a magic number of three to clinch home field advantage throughout the postseason while the Cubs are fighting for one of the final playoff spots in the National League. Bryce Elder will be on the mound for Atlanta while lefty Justin Steele will get the start for Chicago.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Pregame Notes