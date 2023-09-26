Darius Vines to start Wednesday for Braves

Manager Brian Snitker announced after the game Tuesday night rookie Darius Vines would be getting the start Wednesday vs the Cubs.

Vines will start tomorrow — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) September 27, 2023

The wheel of starting pitchers has been spinning non-stop this September with basically every turn through the rotation being slightly different than the one before. Clinching as early as they did and wanting to get extra rest for certain guys have been the primary reasons for the all-hands-on-deck approach to the pitching staff but the injury bug is the latest culprit. With Max Fried and Charlie Morton going on the IL in the last week, more hands are needed and Vines’ name is the one the wheel chose.

Vines has pitched 14 innings this season for Atlanta with a 4.40 ERA and a 4.16 FIP. He’ll be opposite Jameson Taillon for the Cubs Wednesday night in Truist Park.