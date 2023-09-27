Braves News: Braves crank 300th homer, Darius Vines to start Wednesday, and more

The Atlanta Braves reached a home run milestone during Tuesday’s 7-6 comeback win over the Chicago Cubs. The Braves overcame a six-run deficit and hit their 300th home run in the process. The Braves’ 300th home run of the 2023 campaign came off the bat of Kevin Pillar in the sixth inning.

Kevin Pillar with the solo shot to left field



home run of the season for @braves. pic.twitter.com/3Vm1Qmj6Aj — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 27, 2023

The 2023 Braves mark the third club in major league history to reach 300 home runs. The 2019 Minnesota Twins hit 307, and the 2019 New York Yankees hit 306. With still five regular season games remaining, the Braves are certainly capable of holding the home run record.

More Braves News:

Rookie Darius Vines will start tonight’s matchup against the Cubs, beginning at 7:20 ET.

MLB News:

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a playoff spot after Tuesday night’s walk off. The Arizona Diamondbacks are still battling for the second wild card spot. With a week left of regular season baseball, here are the MLB standings.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson passed away at age 86. Robinson won 16 Gold Gloves and went down in the Hall of Fame.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright said he has thrown his final pitch. Wainwright won his 200th game just eight days before the announcement.

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a knee sprain. 2023 has been his best season to date, but unfortunately, it has come to an end.