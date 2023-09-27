Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Earn Come from Behind Win Over Cubs

It is not a matter of how you start but how you finish.

That defined the Braves success on Tuesday, as after the Cubs went up 6-0 over the first 5 1⁄ 2 innings of the game, the Braves stormed back with seven runs of their own to get the win. A few home runs and a bit of luck helped the Braves win the series opener against the Cubs and move one step closer to home field advantage in the playoffs.

Of course, Bryce Elder’s performance was once again a bit concerning, as he struggled with walks and some bad luck. Fortunately, Sean Murphy had a second straight productive game that could indicate better times are ahead for him.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more via the Daily Hammer.

