MLB Standings: Braves’ magic number for home field down to 1, Phillies punch ticket

The MLB regular season is in its final week and there are playoff spots still up for grabs in the National League. The Atlanta Braves are closing in on clinching home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They will face the winner of the Wild Card series on October 7 at Truist Park. The Philadelphia Phillies punched their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Pirates while the Cubs sink after a shocking loss in Atlanta.

Scores of Note from Tuesday, September 26

Cubs 6, Braves 7

Dodgers 1, Rockies 4 - Game 1

Dodgers 11, Rockies 2 - Game 2

Reds 11, Guardians 7

Pirates 2, Phillies 3

Diamondbacks 15, White Sox 4

Cardinals 4, Brewers 1

Padres 4, Giants 0

Marlins, Mets PPD

Wild Card Race

The Phillies officially clinched their spot in the postseason with a win Tuesday night and are all but assured to have the top wild card spot. The Diamondbacks beat the White Sox and take over sole possession of the second wild card. The Cubs’ crushing loss in Atlanta drops them to a game behind Arizona. They hold just a half game lead over the Marlins who were rained out in New York Tuesday.

Remaining Schedule [UPDATE]

Phillies: vs Pirates (2), at Mets (3)

Diamondbacks: at White Sox (2), vs Astros (3)

Cubs: at Braves (2), at Brewers (3)

NL Wild Card Standings Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Philadelphia Phillies* 88 69 .561 6.0+ 8-2 W6 Arizona Diamondbacks 83 74 .529 1.0+ 7-3 W1 Chicago Cubs 82 75 .522 -- 4-6 L1 Miami Marlins 81 75 .519 0.5 6-4 W2 Cincinnati Reds 81 77 .513 1.5 5-5 W2 San Diego Padres 78 80 .494 4.5 8-2 W1 San Francisco Giants 78 80 .494 4.5 3-7 L1

There is going to be plenty of pressure on the Cubs for the remainder of the season. Miami will play a straight doubleheader in New York on Wednesday. The Reds’ win over Cleveland pulled them back to within 1.5 games of the final spot. The Padres and Giants continue to deal each other blows and both could be eliminated Wednesday with a Chicago win.

Remaining Schedule [UPDATE]

Marlins: at Mets (3), at Pirates (3)

Reds: at Guardians (1), at Cardinals (3)

Giants: vs. Padres (2), vs Dodgers (3)

Padres: at Giants (2), at White Sox (3)

Division Race / Home Field Advantage

The Braves reduced their magic number to clinch home field advantage in the National League by virtue of their comeback win and a Dodgers’ loss in Colorado. Atlanta’s magic number is 2 to clinch home field throughout the postseason. The Brewers dropped their third straight game Tuesday night, but clinched the NL Central anyway with the Cubs’ loss.

Remaining Schedule [UPDATE]

Braves: vs. Cubs (2), vs. Nationals (3)

Dodgers: at Rockies (2), at Giants (3)

Brewers: vs. Cardinals (2), vs Cubs (3)

NL Division Leaders Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Atlanta Braves* 101 56 .643 - 5-5 W2 Los Angeles Dodgers* 97 60 .618 - 7-3 W1 Milwaukee Brewers* 88 69 .561 - 5-5 L3

Playoff Picture

The playoff picture for Wednesday is unchanged, but Wednesday looks like a big day with the Cubs needing a win in Atlanta and the Marlins playing two in New York. If the playoffs began today the Braves would face the winner of the Phillies and Diamondbacks in the Division Series. The Dodgers would get the winner of the Brewers and the Cubs.

Over in the American League, the Orioles would face the winner of the Rays and Blue Jays. The Rangers would face either the Twins or the Astros. The Mariners enter play Tuesday 1.5 games back of Houston for the final playoff spot.

Playoff Seeding entering Tuesday

National League

Braves Dodgers Brewers Phillies Diamondbacks Cubs

American League