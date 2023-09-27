Harris hits sixth, Murphy starts again as Braves face Taillon, Cubs

Guess what? After his game-winning dropped fly ball last night, Sean Murphy is right back in there for the Braves tonight, hitting seventh. It’s the first time Murphy has started games on consecutive days (not consecutive games) since September 4 and 5, against the Cardinals.

The Braves have never used this lineup before, as Michael Harris II hasn’t hit sixth too often this season — this will be just his fourth time in that slot. However, this defensive arrangement is pretty common, as it’ll be the 45th time in 158 games that this is Atlanta’s starting nine.

Everyone in this lineup has faced Jameson Taillon before, but no one’s seen him all that much:

For the Cubs, Cody Bellinger starts in center field and will bat clean up. Jaimer Candelario returns to the lineup and will play first base and hit seventh.

First pitch Wednesday night is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.