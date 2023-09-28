This Day in Braves History: Jair Jurrjens tosses seven scoreless in win over Marlins

Braves Franchise History

1952 - The Braves tied the Dodgers 5-5 in their final game representing Boston. The team will move to Milwaukee before the start of the next season.

1959 - Eddie Mathews hits his league leading 46th home run in a 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. Ernie Banks will finish second with 45 homers.

2009 - Jair Jurrjens tosses seven shutout innings to help the Braves to a 4-0 win over the Marlins. Atlanta has won 15 of 17.

2017 - Giancarlo Stanton homers twice in a 7-1 win over the Braves to give him 59 for the season with three games left to play.

2019 - Pete Alonso homers off of Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz to break Aaron Judge’s rookie record for homers with his 53rd of the season.

MLB History

1919 - The Giants beat the Phillies 6-1 in the shortest nine inning game in major league history, lasting just 51 minutes.

1920 - A grand jury indicts eight members of the Chicago White Sox on charges of fixing the 1919 World Series.

1941 - Ted Williams goes 6-for-8 in a doubleheader against the Athletics to finish the season with a .406 batting average. No player has hit .400 since.

1974 - Nolan Ryan pitches the third of his seven career no-hitters in a 4-0 win over the Twins. Ryan strikes out 15 and walks eight bringing his season total to 202. He joined Bob Feller in 1938 as the only pitcher to walk more than 200 in a season.

1988 - Orel Hershiser throws ten shutout innings against the Padres and extends his streak of scoreless innings to 59, breaking the record set by Don Drysdale in 1968.

1997 - Tony Gwynn ties Honus Wagner’s record by winning his eighth National League batting title. Gwynn finishes at .372 and is the first player to win four straight since Rogers Hornsby won six straight from 1920 to 1925.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.