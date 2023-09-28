Braves News: 40-70 for Ronald Acuna, NL home field, more

Ronald Acuna completed his much-anticipated and entirely unprecedented 40-70 season on Wednesday. He also did so in an extremely valuable way, that will only bolster his MVP resume, as he faces a strong challenge from Mookie Betts. In the eighth inning, he hit a single and stole second, directly leading to a game-tying run on an Ozzie Albies single. The Braves did not manage another hit that inning. When the game went into extra innings, Ronald singled home the tying run, stole second, and scored on another Ozzie Albies single for the winning run. It must also be mentioned that when he snatched this 70th base of the season, he literally snatched the base out of the ground and held it triumphantly in the air, presumably planning to take it home, as the Braves’ grounds crew swiftly replaced it.

Braves News

Sam took a look at some of the big strides that Ronald Acuna has taken this season on his way to a likely NL MVP campaign and 40-70.

Here was where the standings stood as of Wednesday morning, before the Braves clinched NL home field.

AJ Smith-Shawver is set to start Thursday’s game against the Cubs.

Atlanta won another comeback victory in exciting fashion as they continue to crush the souls of the Cubs, who are still fighting for their playoff spot.

MLB News

Arizona DFA’d Zach Davies, shortly before the postseason begins.

The Mets shut down Starling Marte, as their season is a few days from being over.

The Cubs activated Jeimer Candelario off of the IL.

The Padres reportedly hope to retain their manager and GM.