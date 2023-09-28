PTBNL Episode 58: Bryce Elder’s struggles, Division Series roster and more

Kris and Stephen are back this week to discuss where the Braves stand heading into the final few days of the regular season. They discuss their concerns for the rotation with injuries to Max Fried and Charlie Morton, as well as the recent struggles of Bryce Elder. They also discuss their thoughts on what the Division Series roster might look like and give an updated projection. Finally, they give some quick thoughts on the Wild Card race in the National League and on who the Braves might face in the Division Series.

