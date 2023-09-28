MLB Standings: Braves clinch home field for NL, Marlins tie Cubs

The Atlanta Braves clinched home field advantage in the National League Wednesday night with a walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta needs one more win, or an Orioles loss to secure home field throughout the World Series. Chicago’s loss tightened the race for the final playoff spot while the Giants were officially eliminated from the postseason chase. Let’s dive in.

Scores of Note from Wednesday, September 27

Cubs 5, Braves 6

Diamondbacks 3, White Sox 0

Marlins 2, Mets 11 - DH Gm 1

Marlins 4, Mets 2 - DH Gm 2

Reds 3, Guardians 4

Pirates 6, Phillies 7

Cardinals 2, Brewers 3

Dodgers 8, Rockies 2

Padres 5, Giants 2

Wild Card Race

The Braves handed the Cubs a pair of tough losses on back-to-back nights and have hurt their playoff odds considerably. Chicago is now tied with the Miami Marlins, who split a doubleheader Wednesday in New York, with four games left to play. The Marlins won the season series between the two clubs and thereby hold the tiebreaker advantage. The Diamondbacks won again to strengthen their grip on the second wild card spot while the Phillies continued to roll with a comeback win over the Pirates to push their winning streak to seven-straight.

Remaining Schedule

Phillies: vs Pirates (1), at Mets (3)

Diamondbacks: at White Sox (1), vs Astros (3)

Cubs: at Braves (1), at Brewers (3)

Marlins: at Mets (1), at Pirates (3)

NL Wild Card Standings Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Philadelphia Phillies* 89 69 .563 7.0+ 8-2 W7 Arizona Diamondbacks 84 74 .532 2.0+ 8-2 W2 Chicago Cubs 82 76 .519 -- 4-6 L2 Miami Marlins 82 76 .519 -- 6-4 W1 Cincinnati Reds 81 78 .509 1.5 4-6 L1 San Diego Padres 79 80 .497 3.5 8-2 W2

The Reds fell to Guardians Wednesday and are 1.5 games back of the Marlins and the Cubs. Cincinnati is off Thursday and will finish up the regular season in St. Louis. The Padres eliminated the Giants Wednesday night and are 3.5 games back although their magic number for elimination is down to 1.

Remaining Schedule

Reds: at Cardinals (3)

Padres: at Giants (1), at White Sox (3)

Division Race / Home Field Advantage

The Braves locked up home field advantage for the NLCS which is big with a potential matchup against the Dodgers looming. The Brewers snapped a three-game skid with a win over the Cardinals. Milwaukee ends the season with Chicago and will play a big part in whether the two teams will meet again the next week in the Wild Card round.

Remaining Schedule

Braves: vs. Cubs (1), vs. Nationals (3)

Dodgers: at Rockies (1), at Giants (3)

Brewers: vs. Cardinals (1), vs Cubs (3)

NL Division Leaders Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Atlanta Braves* 102 56 .646 - 6-4 W3 Los Angeles Dodgers* 98 60 .620 - 7-3 W2 Milwaukee Brewers* 89 69 .563 - 5-5 W1

Playoff Picture

The playoff picture is a little more cloudy at the bottom of the Wild Card standings, but it is looking more and more likely that the Braves will face either the Phillies or the Diamondbacks in the Division Series. If the playoffs began today, the Brewers would face the Marlins with the winner advancing to play the Dodgers.

Over in the American League, the Orioles would face the winner of the Rays and Blue Jays. The Rangers would face either the Twins or the Astros. Houston is now just a half game behind the Blue Jays for the second spot. Seattle is now 1.5 games back of the Astros for the final spot.

Playoff Seeding entering Thursday

National League

Braves Dodgers Brewers Phillies Diamondbacks Marlins/Cubs

American League