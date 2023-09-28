Braves recall AJ Smith-Shawver, option Darius Vines

The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday that they have recalled right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver from Gwinnett. He will start Thursday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs. Darius Vines was optioned to open up a spot on the active roster.

Smith-Shawver is still working his way back from a shoulder that cost him a little bit of time over the final two months of the Triple A season. He’s made three starts since returning, but hasn’t gone more than three innings and 42 pitches so Thursday’s game may actually be more of a bullpen affair.

Smith-Shawver made his major league debut earlier this season. He has made five appearances overall and four starts while posting a 4.57 ERA and a 7.32 FIP in 21 2/3 innings.

Vines pitched well again Wednesday and has made a solid first impression over five appearances .