Travis d’Arnaud gets a start for Braves in series finale against Cubs

The lineups are out for the final game of the penultimate series of the regular season for both the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs. There aren’t too many changes to talk about here but we’re still going to talk about it because this is baseball and people love talking about lineups, regardless.

Now let’s talk about what the Braves have going on with their lineup tonight:

The main difference tonight for the Braves is that Travis d’Arnaud is getting a rotational start. I’d imagine that this probably won’t be the last time we see him during the regular season, as I’d bet that he’ll get one and maybe even two starts against the Nationals in the final series of the season. Other than TdA’s return to the lineup, the Braves are rolling with their usual look. They’re going full steam ahead to try to clinch the best record in all of baseball this season.

Here’s what the Cubs are going with:

The Cubs are running it back with the exact same lineup that they had last night when it comes to the order. The differences come on defense — Cody Bellinger is at first base instead of center field, Mike Tauchman has moved to center field after spending last night as the Designated Hitter and now Jeimer Candelairo will serve as the DH for Chicago tonight. Other than that, it’s an identical look for the Cubs.

Tonight’s game starts at 7:20 P.M. E.T. and can be seen on Bally Sports South and MLB Network (out-of-market only).