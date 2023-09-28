Braves vs. Cubs Game Thread: 9/28/2023

Postseason implications continue to be in play at Truist Park in Cobb County, as the Atlanta Braves are looking to sweep the Chicago Cubs right out of town in a very important game for the NL playoff picture.

Marcus Stroman is being tasked with giving the Cubs some production from the starting position role. If he can find the form that he had during the first half of this season, then the Braves could be in tough sledding. However, if it’s another short night then maybe AJ Smith-Shawver could get settled into the game and Atlanta’s high-powered lineup could get to working on another productive night at the plate.

This figures to be a very intriguing end to what’s been a very dramatic series between these two teams. One team is looking to clinch the best record in all of Major League Baseball this season while the other is fighting to hold onto a Postseason spot. Who’s going to be victorious? You know who we’re all rooting for.