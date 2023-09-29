This Day in Braves History: Bobby Cox wins 2,000th game

Braves Franchise History

1914 - The Boston Braves complete an incredible second-half comeback to clinch the pennant. They will forever be remembered as the “Miracle Braves”.

1959 - In Game 2 of a three-game playoff, the Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla.

2004 - Bobby Cox becomes the ninth manager in baseball history to win 2,000 games as the Braves beat the Mets 6-3.

MLB History

1879 - Baseball’s reserve clause is created in a National League owners meeting in Buffalo, New York. The owners come to a secret agreement where five players on each team will be “reserved” and off limits to all other clubs.

1920 - Babe Ruth hits his 54th home run of the season on the last day of the regular season. Only one other team in the American League has more than 44 homers.

1927 - Babe Ruth ties his own home run record with his 59th of the season. He will establish a new record with his 60th home run tomorrow.

1934 - Babe Ruth hits his final home run as a Yankee, No. 659 for the team and No. 708 for his career.

1946 - Bob Feller establishes a new major league record with 348 strikeouts in a season.

1954 - Willie Mays makes “The Catch” in Game 1 of the World Series.

1957 - The New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers play their final games as New York teams. The Giants lose to the Pirates at the Polo Grounds while the Dodgers fall to the Phillies at Shibe Park.

1973 - Steve Carlton suffers his 20th loss of the season as Philadelphia falls to St. Louis 7-1. Carlton will finish 13-20 with a 3.90 ERA.

1974 - Lou Brock steals his 118th base on the final day of the regular season.

1976 - The Dodgers name Tommy Lasorda as their new manager, replacing Walter Alston.

1978 - Jim Rice becomes the first American League player with 400 total bases since Joe DiMaggio in 1937.

1987 - Don Mattingly sets a major league record with his sixth grand slam of the season breaking the previous mark held by Ernie Banks and Jim Gentile. Mattingly will not hit another grand slam for the remainder of his career.

1993 - George Brett plays in his final game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals score a 3-2 walk-off win.

1996 - Andres Galarraga drives in three runs to finish the season with 150 RBIs. He is the first player to drive in 150 runs in a season since Tommy Davis had 153 for the Dodgers in 1962.

2000 - Gary Sheffield hits his 43rd home run of the season which ties Duke Snider for the Dodgers single season franchise record.

2004 - Major League Baseball announces that the Montreal Expos will move to Washington DC for the 2005 season.

2017 - Charlie Blackmon sets a new record for RBIs by a leadoff hitter with 101. Darin Erstad held the previous record of 100.

