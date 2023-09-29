Braves News: Matt Olson sets RBI record, home field advantage clinched, and more

It was a huge night for Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves, who swept the Chicago Cubs after Thursday’s 5-3 victory. Matt Olson hit his 54th home run of the season, which also brought his RBI total to 136, breaking the Braves’ single-season franchise record.

With his 54th home run of the season, @mattolson21 sets the single-season franchise record for RBI with 136!#PorLaA pic.twitter.com/ITrdPfpdro — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 28, 2023

“I think it’s cool,” Olson said following his historic night. “I look at myself as a guy who’s supposed to drive runs in. I can’t do that if there’s no guys on base, but I usually have Ronald, Ozzie, and Austin in front of me.”

“I don’t really feel like it’s a me thing, that much,” he added. “More of a product of the opportunities that the guys are giving me.”

Hank Aaron recorded 132 RBI in 1957, and Gary Sheffield reached the same mark in 2003. However, Matt Olson becomes the new RBI leader and looks to add to his total with one regular season series remaining.

More Braves News:

With Thursday night’s win, the Braves clinched home field advantage through the World Series.

The Braves are hosting postseason workouts ahead of the Division Series on October 3, 4, and 5. The workouts are free and open to the public.

With two come from behind wins this week, the Braves continue to prove that they play until the 27th out.

Episode 58 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses Bryce Elder’s struggles, the NLDS roster, and more.

MLB News:

The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a 30-year lease extension at Camden Yards. The deal includes two five-year extension options.

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL. He has been placed on the 10-day injured list but is not expected to require surgery.