Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Secure MLBs Best Record and Home Field in Postseason

The Braves swept the Cubs with a 5-3 victory on Thursday night and secured the best record and baseball and home field for the postseason. With one last box to check for a success 2023 regular season, the Braves made sure they took control of the game early and relied on their pitching to earn the win. Matt Olson delivered his 54th home run of the season, while AJ Smith-Shawver and Kyle Wright both looked good on the mound. It was a great way to end a pretty significant series for the Braves.

Plus, while the Braves have met all their postseason setup goals, Atlanta still has plenty of history to make starting Friday Night.

Shawn Coleman breaks it all down on the latest edition of the Daily Hammer.

