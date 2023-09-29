 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB Standings: Braves clinch home field throughout postseason

A closer look at the National League Playoff entering the final weekend of the season

By Kris Willis
/ new
Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs Thursday night and clinched home field advantage throughout the postseason. Elsewhere, Arizona failed to take advantage of the Cubs’ loss while weather again impacted the Marlins in New York.

Scores of Note from Thursday, September 28

  • Cubs 3, Braves 5
  • Diamondbacks 1, White Sox 3
  • Cardinals 0, Brewers 3
  • Pirates 3, Phillies 2
  • Dodgers 5, Rockies 14
  • Marlins 2, Mets 1* Suspended with two outs in top of 9th

Wild Card Race

The Phillies and Diamondbacks both lost Thursday, but remain in good shape atop the Wild Card standings. The Marlins had their rally in the ninth in New York halted by rain and the game was eventually suspended with two outs and the Marlins still batting in the ninth inning. The game will be resumed if necessary on Monday, October 2. The Marlins currently hold a half game lead over the Cubs and have the tiebreaker over them as well by virtue of winning the season series.

Remaining Schedule

Phillies: at Mets (3)
Diamondbacks: vs Astros (3)
Cubs: at Brewers (3)
Marlins: at Pirates (3)

NL Wild Card Standings

Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK
Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK
Philadelphia Phillies* 89 70 .560 6.5+ 8-2 L1
Arizona Diamondbacks 84 75 .528 1.5 7-3 L1
Miami Marlins 82 76 .519 -- 6-4 W1
Chicago Cubs 82 77 .516 0.5 4-6 L3
Cincinnati Reds 81 78 .509 1.5 4-6 L1
San Diego Padres 79 80 .497 3.5 8-2 W2

The Cubs’ disastrous series in Atlanta has put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. They will close out the season against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers would also be Chicago’s first round opponent if they are able to overtake the Marlins. Cincinnati sits 1.5 games back of the final spot and had their final off day of the season Thursday. They will finish up with a three-game series in St. Louis. The Padres were also off Thursday and sit 3.5 games back of Miami. They need to sweep the White Sox this weekend and get some help in front of them to stay in the race.

Remaining Schedule

Reds: at Cardinals (3)
Padres: at White Sox (3)

Division Race / Home Field Advantage

Atlanta’s win Thursday clinched home field advantage throughout the postseason. The Dodgers and Brewers are locked into the second and third seeds respectively. The Baltimore Orioles clinched the AL East Thursday and recorded their 100th win of the season.

Remaining Schedule

Braves: vs. Nationals (3)
Dodgers: at Giants (3)
Brewers: vs Cubs (3)

NL Division Leaders

Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK
Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK
Atlanta Braves* 103 56 .648 - 7-3 W4
Los Angeles Dodgers* 98 61 .616 - 6-4 L1
Milwaukee Brewers* 90 69 .566 - 6-4 W2

Playoff Picture

The playoff picture for the NL is starting to become a little more clear. The Phillies and Diamondbacks look like the probable first round matchup with the winner advancing to take on the Braves. The Marlins still have work to do to wrap up the final spot, but are in good shape heading into the weekend and hold the tiebreaker over Chicago. The Brewers will be waiting for whoever comes away with that final spot with the winner advancing to play the Dodgers in the Division Series.

Over in the American League, the Orioles would face the winner of the Rays and Blue Jays. The Rangers would face either the Twins or the Astros. Houston is now just a half game behind the Blue Jays for the second spot. Seattle defeated Texas Thursday to pull within one game of the idle Astros for the final spot.

Playoff Seeding entering Friday

National League

  1. Braves
  2. Dodgers
  3. Brewers
  4. Phillies
  5. Diamondbacks
  6. Marlins

American League

  1. Orioles
  2. Rangers
  3. Twins
  4. Rays
  5. Blue Jays
  6. Astros

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power