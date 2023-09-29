MLB Standings: Braves clinch home field throughout postseason

The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs Thursday night and clinched home field advantage throughout the postseason. Elsewhere, Arizona failed to take advantage of the Cubs’ loss while weather again impacted the Marlins in New York.

Scores of Note from Thursday, September 28

Cubs 3, Braves 5

Diamondbacks 1, White Sox 3

Cardinals 0, Brewers 3

Pirates 3, Phillies 2

Dodgers 5, Rockies 14

Marlins 2, Mets 1* Suspended with two outs in top of 9th

Wild Card Race

The Phillies and Diamondbacks both lost Thursday, but remain in good shape atop the Wild Card standings. The Marlins had their rally in the ninth in New York halted by rain and the game was eventually suspended with two outs and the Marlins still batting in the ninth inning. The game will be resumed if necessary on Monday, October 2. The Marlins currently hold a half game lead over the Cubs and have the tiebreaker over them as well by virtue of winning the season series.

Remaining Schedule

Phillies: at Mets (3)

Diamondbacks: vs Astros (3)

Cubs: at Brewers (3)

Marlins: at Pirates (3)

NL Wild Card Standings Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Philadelphia Phillies* 89 70 .560 6.5+ 8-2 L1 Arizona Diamondbacks 84 75 .528 1.5 7-3 L1 Miami Marlins 82 76 .519 -- 6-4 W1 Chicago Cubs 82 77 .516 0.5 4-6 L3 Cincinnati Reds 81 78 .509 1.5 4-6 L1 San Diego Padres 79 80 .497 3.5 8-2 W2

The Cubs’ disastrous series in Atlanta has put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. They will close out the season against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers would also be Chicago’s first round opponent if they are able to overtake the Marlins. Cincinnati sits 1.5 games back of the final spot and had their final off day of the season Thursday. They will finish up with a three-game series in St. Louis. The Padres were also off Thursday and sit 3.5 games back of Miami. They need to sweep the White Sox this weekend and get some help in front of them to stay in the race.

Remaining Schedule

Reds: at Cardinals (3)

Padres: at White Sox (3)

Division Race / Home Field Advantage

Atlanta’s win Thursday clinched home field advantage throughout the postseason. The Dodgers and Brewers are locked into the second and third seeds respectively. The Baltimore Orioles clinched the AL East Thursday and recorded their 100th win of the season.

Remaining Schedule

Braves: vs. Nationals (3)

Dodgers: at Giants (3)

Brewers: vs Cubs (3)

NL Division Leaders Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Atlanta Braves* 103 56 .648 - 7-3 W4 Los Angeles Dodgers* 98 61 .616 - 6-4 L1 Milwaukee Brewers* 90 69 .566 - 6-4 W2

Playoff Picture

The playoff picture for the NL is starting to become a little more clear. The Phillies and Diamondbacks look like the probable first round matchup with the winner advancing to take on the Braves. The Marlins still have work to do to wrap up the final spot, but are in good shape heading into the weekend and hold the tiebreaker over Chicago. The Brewers will be waiting for whoever comes away with that final spot with the winner advancing to play the Dodgers in the Division Series.

Over in the American League, the Orioles would face the winner of the Rays and Blue Jays. The Rangers would face either the Twins or the Astros. Houston is now just a half game behind the Blue Jays for the second spot. Seattle defeated Texas Thursday to pull within one game of the idle Astros for the final spot.

Playoff Seeding entering Friday

National League

Braves Dodgers Brewers Phillies Diamondbacks Marlins

American League