 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battery Power TV: Why knock it? Can’t we all just appreciate history?

Debunking the criticism of Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 40/70 season, Matt Olson’s record year and postseason roster talk

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
/ new

We’re witnessing history, so why knock it? Yes, Ronald Acuña Jr. penned the first 40/70 season under the new rules, but can’t we just appreciate something we’ve never seen before without trying to deride it?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss. Plus, whether Matt Olson can give the Atlanta Braves two players in the top three of the National League MVP voting for the first time, trying to figure out the postseason rotation, and who could be a surprise (using that term somewhat loosely) pick to make the October roster.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power