Battery Power TV: Why knock it? Can’t we all just appreciate history?

We’re witnessing history, so why knock it? Yes, Ronald Acuña Jr. penned the first 40/70 season under the new rules, but can’t we just appreciate something we’ve never seen before without trying to deride it?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss. Plus, whether Matt Olson can give the Atlanta Braves two players in the top three of the National League MVP voting for the first time, trying to figure out the postseason rotation, and who could be a surprise (using that term somewhat loosely) pick to make the October roster.

