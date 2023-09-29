Allan Winans starts as Braves begin series against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will begin the final series of the regular season Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The Braves completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs Thursday and locked up home field advantage throughout the postseason. Atlanta has won four straight games, but don’t have much to play for heading into this weekend’s series and it won’t be surprising if Brian Snitker decides to give some guys extra rest.

Allan Winans will stick in the rotation to make his sixth start of the season in Friday’s opener. Winans was recalled from the minors last weekend to start one of the doubleheader games against the Nationals in Washington. Winans looked sharp too allowing seven hits and two runs to go along with six strikeouts over five innings. Winans has quietly made a strong impression in his limited opportunities. He had one start in New York where he allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Mets. He hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his other four starts.

Veteran righty Trevor Williams will get the start for the Nationals Friday. Williams has given the Nationals starts and innings, but hasn’t been very effective of late. He has struggled in September allowing 17 earned runs over his last 10 1/3 innings across three starts. He allowed five hits and three runs, but left after the second inning in his last outing against Milwaukee.

Matt Olson hit his 54th home run of the season in Thursday’s win and drove in his 136th run to pass Eddie Mathews for the modern day franchise record for RBIs in a single season. Olson’s homer was the Braves’ 304th of the season. They are just three away from tying the major league record set by the Minnesota Twins in 2019.

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, September 29, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM, The Fan