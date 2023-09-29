Forrest Wall, Nicky Lopez start Friday against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will begin their final regular season series Friday when they start a three-game set against the Washington Nationals. Allan Winans will get the start for Atlanta while Trevor Williams will go for the Nationals.

Brian Snitker will give a couple of his regulars the night off in Friday’s game. Nicky Lopez wills tart at shortstop and hit eighth while Forrest Wall will play center and bat ninth.

No better place to be on a Friday night than @TruistPark! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/R06XZvPHvP — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 29, 2023

For the Nationals, Lane Thomas starts in right field and will hit second. Joey Meneses will serve as the DH and bat third. Keibert Ruiz starts the opener behind the plate and will hit clean up.

Nats RHP Williams at Braves RHP Winans (7:20/MASN2) pic.twitter.com/QYzpl5EDf4 — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) September 29, 2023

Friday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.