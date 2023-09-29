MLB Pipeline Top 50 International Prospects for 2024 includes Jose Perdomo

MLB.com’s Pipeline has released a new article covering their ranking of the Top 50 international players available to sign with teams in the upcoming international signing period. That period, which opens on January 15th, is the period that previously began July 2 every year for international players that turn 16-years-old.

The reason this is notable for the Braves is because the prospect ranked #3 overall in the class, Jose Perdomo, has previously been linked to the Braves. While the Pipeline article doesn’t mention the Braves connection with Perdomo, they also don’t mention a team with any of the other players in the Top 50 either - which is a change from past years.

According to the piece, Perdomo is a player recognized as one of the top bats in the class.

“Perdomo’s bat-to-ball skills are above average, and he ranks among the best hitting prospects in the class. He has a good feel for the strike zone and his swing continues to improve. With plus runner potential, Perdomo could be a threat on the basepaths in the future. On defense, Perdomo is a fundamentally sound shortstop with enough range and arm strength to remain at the position as he makes his way through the Minor Leagues.”

Perdomo would arguably be the single most hyped player that the Braves have signed since former GM John Coppolella signed then top player in the class Kevin Maitan among others back in the July 2016 class. Maitan and the others were eventually freed by MLB as part of the sanctions against the Braves for violations around signing international players.