Orlando Magic: Arcia’s extra innings homer lifts Braves to third straight win over Dodgers

After a couple of slugfests in games one and two of the series, the Braves and Dodgers were locked in a pitchers duel for the better part of Saturday night. And in the end, Orlando Arcia delivered the big blast to give the Braves their 90th win of the season.

With the score knotted at 1-1 in the 10th with two outs and two on, Arcia stepped to the plate and launched a first pitch fastball deep into the Los Angeles night to give the Braves a 4-1 lead. It was Arcia’s 17th of the season and the first run for either team since the third inning.

in the bottom half, Raisel Iglesias entered for the fourth time over the last five days. A Max Muncy sacrifice fly made it 4-2 with two outs, but Iglesias struck out Amed Rosario to give Atlanta its third win a row.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the third night in a row, and it was a rocket. A ball that came off the bat at a major league season best 121.2 mph traveled 454 feet to center field to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the third.

At 121.2 MPH, Ronald Acuña Jr. now has the 3rd hardest-hit home run in the Statcast Era!





Elder, who did a nice job of limiting hard contact throughout the evening, ran into a jam in the bottom of the third with bases loaded and no outs. He was able to wiggle out of trouble with a key 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Will Smith and a Max Muncy fly out to end the threat and keep it at 1-1.

In the fifth, Elder loaded the bases again but froze Mookie Betts with a slider on the outside of the outside corner. Shout out home plate umpire Mark Ripperger. Great call. (It was not a great call.)

In total, Elder worked six innings and surrendered just one run. He struck out four, walked four, and gave up five hits. His ERA on the season sits at 3.42.

Elder gave way to Joe Jimenez, AJ Minter and Michael Tonkin, who worked scoreless innings in the 7th, 8th and 9th, respectively, to force extras. It was a nice bounce back for Jimenez after a rough appearance on Thursday night.

The Braves are 90-45.

The series and west coast road trip wraps up on Sunday afternoon with Charlie Morton looking to build off his recent stretch of success. Morton will be opposed by Bobby Miller, a hard-throwing rookie who's filled in the rotation nicely this year for L.A. Miller made his debut against the Braves in May and tossed five innings of one-run ball. First pitch is 4:10 p.m. ET.