Braves News: Statement series win, August recap, Acuna’s monster homer, more

Ronald Acuna hit a home run for the ages on Saturday, making it his third straight game with a homer, as he makes a late push for 40 home runs. This majestic blast was the third hardest hit home run of all time, the sixth hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, the hardest hit ball in MLB this season, and the hardest hit ball by a Brave in the Statcast era (the previous was 2.6 MPH softer at 118.6 MPH), at a stunning 121.2 MPH. It travelled 454 feet, by nature of the relatively low launch angle of 19 degrees that is almost necessary to hit a ball that hard, but for a ball to travel that far hit below 20 degrees launch angle is pretty insane. Of course, I won’t leave you hanging without a clip of it.

Braves News

Ivan did his monthly recap, this time about the spectacular month of August for the Braves.

Orlando Arcia hit a massive homer in the 10th inning to put the Dodgers away and seal a four-game series win in LA.

MLB News

Danny Jansen is hitting the IL with a finger fracture for Toronto.

A top Nationals executive resigned.

The Orioles claimed Jorge Lopez from the Marlins, months after trading him to Miami.