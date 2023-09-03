Charlie Morton, Braves look to complete sweep of Dodgers

After pulling off another thrilling win Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to complete the sweep when they wrap up a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. The Braves are 8-1 on their current road trip and have opened up a seven-game lead over the Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta in the series finale. After a rough stretch at the end of July, Morton has found himself and has been lights out over his last four outings where he has allowed just one run over his last 24 innings. He’s got 33 strikeouts and 11 walks during that span. Seven of those walks came in one game against the Mets on August 11. Morton faced the Dodgers back in May and struggled allowing seven hits and six runs in five innings.

The Dodgers will counter with rookie right-hander Bobby Miller who will make his 17th start of the season. Miller allowed seven hits and four runs in six innings in his last start against the Diamondbacks. He’s allowed 13 hits and eight runs over his last 12 1/3 innings. He made his major league debut against the Braves at Truist Park back on May 23 and was impressive allowing just one run over five innings to go along with five strikeouts.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered again Saturday to give the Braves an early lead. Acuña has homered in all three games of the series and has stolen two bases upping his season totals to 32 home runs and 63 stolen bases. He needs just nine more steals to tie Otis Nixon’s modern day franchise record of 72 steals. Acuña has also scored 123 runs on the season and is just eight away from tying Dale Murphy’s modern day record for runs scored.

Marcell Ozuna went hitless Saturday, snapping his 11-game hitting streak. He’s hitting .363/.438/.717 with 10 home runs and a 206 wRC+ since August 1.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 3, 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium: Los Angeles, California

Tv: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan