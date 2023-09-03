Travis d’Arnaud in the lineup as Braves go for sweep of Dodgers

Charlie Morton will take the mound Sunday as the Atlanta Braves look to complete a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are 8-1 on their road trip and are looking for a seventh straight win Sunday.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has strengthened his MVP resume going 6-for-13 in the series with a homer in each game. Atlanta will roll up its usual lineup with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud who starts behind the plate and will hit seventh.

The Dodgers will roll out the exact same lineup as Saturday in the finale. Freddie Freeman is hitting second and playing first base. Freeman is 3-for-10 with three walks in the series.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time of 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.