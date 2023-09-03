Travis d’Arnaud in the lineup as Braves go for sweep of Dodgers

Charlie Morton will take the mound Sunday as the Atlanta Braves look to complete a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are 8-1 on their road trip and are looking for a seventh straight win Sunday.
Ronald Acuna Jr. has strengthened his MVP resume going 6-for-13 in the series with a homer in each game. Atlanta will roll up its usual lineup with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud who starts behind the plate and will hit seventh.
Series finale #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/5BNosQHBQQ— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 3, 2023
The Dodgers will roll out the exact same lineup as Saturday in the finale. Freddie Freeman is hitting second and playing first base. Freeman is 3-for-10 with three walks in the series.
Today’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Braves: pic.twitter.com/WcK3pqdy2T— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 3, 2023
Today’s game has a scheduled start time of 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.
