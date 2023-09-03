Raisel Iglesias named NL Reliever of the Month for August

Major League Baseball announced Sunday that Atlanta Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias has been named Reliever of the Month for the National League. Iglesias converted all seven of his save opportunities and didn’t allow a run in 13 innings pitched.

Andrés Muñoz: 1.93 ERA, 9 SV, .222 BAA, 20 Ks

Raisel Iglesias: 0.00 ERA, 7 SV, .156 BAA, 17 Ks



Your AL and NL Relievers of the Month for August! pic.twitter.com/YkJkzKuXIk — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2023

The Braves acquired Iglesias from the Angels at the trade deadline last season. He settled into a setup role for then closer Kenley Jansen, but took over as the closer after Jansen left for Boston this offseason. He began the season on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, but has pitched well posting a 2.56 ERA and a 2.67 FIP in 45 2/3 innings. His 28 saves are currently tied for the fifth most in the National League.

Iglesias hasn’t allowed an earned run in 18 consecutive innings and has also converted 19 straight save opportunities. That is the third longest streak in the majors trailing only Toronto’s Jordan Romano (21) and Jansen (20).