Spencer Strider continues his assault on the Atlanta Braves record book. Strider broke John Smoltz’s record for strikeouts in a single season with his 277th strikeout in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals. It wasn’t the start he was looking for as he allowed three runs in the inning, but struck out the side to claim the record.

Braves Modern Day Strikeouts Record Name Strikeouts Season Name Strikeouts Season 1. Spencer Strider 277 2023 2. John Smoltz 276 1996 3. Phil Niekro 262 1977 4. Phil Niekro 248 1978 5. John Smoltz 241 1997

Strider broke Smoltz’s record for strikeouts in a nine inning game last season with 16 against the Colorado Rockies. He broke his own record for the fastest pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts earlier in the season.

Strider is in his first full season in the majors and leads the majors in strikeouts by a wide margin. He has appeared in XX Games in his career and has XXX Strikeouts in XXX career innings.