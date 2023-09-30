Braves News: Braves drop back and forth affair, Top 50 international prospects, and more

The Atlanta Braves played a wild one on Friday night, but ended it with a 10-6 loss to the Washington Nationals. There was a lot of scoring and a combined 27 hits, so here are the highlights:

Alan Winans got the start to give some of the starters extra rest ahead of the National League Division Series. He tossed 5.1 innings and allowed six runs.

The Braves offense struck first in the first, courtesy of Matt Olson’s RBI single.

The Nats put up a crooked number in the fourth inning to take the lead and again in the sixth to retake the lead.

Jesse Chavez was charged with three runs, one in which were earned.

The Braves continue play against the Nats tonight at 7:20 ET with Spencer Strider on the bump.

More Braves News:

Jose Perdomo cracks the list of MLB Pipelines’ Top 50 International Prospects.

With the Braves clinching home field advantage through the World Series, here is the updated National League Playoff Picture.

The Chicago Cubs broadcast had quite a bit to say about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 40/70 season. Find out more in Battery Power TV.

MLB News:

The Colorado Rockies signed outfielder Charlie Blackmon to a one-year contract extension. He will receive a $13M guarantee.

The Texas Rangers placed starting pitcher Jon Gray on the 15-day injured list with forearm tightness. The move is retroactive to September 28.

The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler after a four-year tenure. Just two years ago, Kapler led the Giants to a 107-win season.

Miguel Cabrera will take on a new role with the Detroit Tigers next season, serving as a special assistant to the president of baseball operations.

All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard announced his retirement after a sixteen year career. He last played for the Washington Nationals during the 2022 season.