MLB Standings: Marlins close gap on Diamondbacks, Cubs on the brink

The Wild Card picture in the National League appears to finally be sorting itself out and after Saturday, could have its field set. Friday night saw the Miami Marlins win again to clos the gap on the Diamondbacks. The Cubs continued their free fall while San Diego was eliminated from the race.

Scores of Note from Friday, September 28

Marlins 4, Pirates 3

Padres 3, White Sox 2

Cubs 3, Brewers 4

Reds 19, Cardinals 2

Astros 2, Diamondbacks 1

Wild Card Race

The Marlins overcame a 3-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the eighth to beat the Pirates. That combined with the Diamondbacks’ loss to Houston has Miami just a half game behind Arizona for the second wild card spot. The Marlins hold the tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks should the two teams end up in a tie. The Phillies were rained out in New York and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday.

Remaining Schedule

Phillies: at Mets (3)

Diamondbacks: vs Astros (2)

Marlins: at Pirates (2)

NL Wild Card Standings Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Philadelphia Phillies* 89 70 .560 6.0+ 8-2 L1 Arizona Diamondbacks 84 76 .525 0.5+ 6-4 L2 Miami Marlins 83 76 .522 -- 6-4 W2 Chicago Cubs 82 78 .513 1.5 4-6 L4 Cincinnati Reds 82 78 .513 1.5 4-6 W1

The Cubs fell to the Brewers, falling 4-3 in 10 innings to the Brewers. Chicago has gone 6-14 over their last 20 games and are now in a must-win situation with two games remaining. The Reds crushed the Cardinals 19-2 Friday night and like the Cubs, need to win their final two games to have a chance.

Remaining Schedule

Cubs: at Brewers (2)

Reds: at Cardinals (2)

Division Race / Home Field Advantage

Atlanta’s win Thursday clinched home field advantage throughout the postseason. The Dodgers and Brewers are locked into the second and third seeds respectively. The Dodgers won their 99th game of the season Friday. The Baltimore Orioles clinched the AL East Thursday and recorded their 100th win of the season.

Remaining Schedule

Braves: vs. Nationals (2)

Dodgers: at Giants (2)

Brewers: vs Cubs (2)

NL Division Leaders Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Division Leaders W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Atlanta Braves* 103 57 .644 - 7-3 L1 Los Angeles Dodgers* 99 61 .619 - 6-4 W1 Milwaukee Brewers* 91 69 .569 - 7-3 W3

Playoff Picture

To wrap up, we are getting closer to seeing the field in the National League set, but the positioning could still be up for grabs. Entering play Saturday, it would still be the Phillies and the Diamondbacks meeting in the Wild Card Series with the winner advancing to face the Braves in the Division Series. The Dodgers will play either the Brewers or the Marlins. The Marlins though are still alive for the second spot.

Over in the American League, the Orioles would face the winner of the Rays and Blue Jays. The Rangers would face either the Twins or the Astros. Houston is now just a half game behind the Blue Jays for the second spot. Seattle defeated Texas Thursday to pull within one game of the idle Astros for the final spot.

Playoff Seeding entering Friday

National League

Braves Dodgers Brewers Phillies Diamondbacks Marlins

American League