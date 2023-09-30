Ronald Acuña Jr sets modern day Braves record for stolen bases in a season

Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to rewrite the Atlanta Braves’ record books. Acuña stole his 73rd base of the season in the third inning in Saturday’s matchup against the Washington Nationals breaking Otis Nixon’s modern day record.

Atlanta Braves Modern Day Stolen Bases Name Stolen Bases Season Name Stolen Bases Season 1. Ronald Acuña Jr. 73 2023 2. Otis Nixon 72 1991 3. Hap Myers 57 1913 4. Otis Nixon 47 1993 5. Rafael Furcal 46 2005

The milestone is the latest for Acuña in one of the greatest seasons in franchise history. He already became the first player ever with a 40 homer, 70 stolen base season. In addition to that, he entered Saturday’s game with 147 runs scored and 215 hits. He is tied with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts with 106 RBIs, which is the most ever by a leadoff hitter.

Acuña’s 179 career stolen bases are the fifth most in Braves franchise history since 1900. Nixon had 186 stolen bases during his time with the Braves and ranks fourth on the list. Hank Aaron is the modern day franchise leader with 240.

Nixon set the modern day record back in 1991 as part of the Braves’ worst-to-first season. He recorded at least 41 stolen bases from 1991 through 1993. He finished his career with the Braves in 1999 where at the age of 40, he stole 26 bases before calling it a career.