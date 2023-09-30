Hurston Waldrep cracks MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect list

MLB Pipeline just updated their Top 100 prospect list, and it’s big news for the Atlanta Braves as Hurston Waldrep moved onto the list. The Braves top pick out of the University of Florida rounds out the list at No. 100th prospect. With the Pipeline ranking system, it is entirely possible he ranks higher in the winter when they totally re-do their list.

Waldrep, who slipped a little in the draft from where he was expected to be selected, has dominated his way up to Triple-A, needing just seven starts and 25 innings to reach the highest level of the minor leagues. Waldrep has added four and a third additional innings in Triple-A and is sitting on a 1.53 ERA with 41 strikeouts to 16 walks in 29.1 innings, allowing just 19 hits.

Waldrep’s rise has been fast to say the least, needing one start in Low-A and then three apiece in High-A and Double-A before his promotion to the minor leagues. He has already positioned himself to compete for starts in the big leagues as soon as next year, giving him a chance to become the first pitcher from the 2023 MLB Draft to reach the big leagues.