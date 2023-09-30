Braves start the A-team to back Spencer Strider’s final start.

The Braves are running out their best lineup to start the penultimate game of their regular season, as Spencer Strider takes the mound. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see some mid-game substitutions to give some regulars a rest, but they won’t be able to substitute the entire lineup. This is an extremely favorable matchup, as the Nationals are a bad team with a bad starting pitcher and the Braves are starting Spencer Strider. Michael Harris bats sixth again, which has been more common lately, after he spent a lot of this season and last batting ninth to get him in front of Ronald. The Nationals, on the other hand, are starting the same nine players, but with a few swaps in the order.