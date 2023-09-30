Filed under: Braves vs Nationals Game Thread: 9/30/23 By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch@bravesdaniel Sep 30, 2023, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Braves vs Nationals Game Thread: 9/30/23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Check out our game preview here and the lineups here. Join us and discuss today’s game below! More From Battery Power Ronald Acuña Jr sets modern day Braves record for stolen bases in a season Spencer Strider sets Braves’ single season strikeout record with 277th K Braves start the A-team to back Spencer Strider’s final start. Hurston Waldrep cracks MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospect list Spencer Strider gets his final tune-up in low-stakes matchup MLB Standings: Marlins close gap on Diamondbacks, Cubs on the brink Loading comments...
Loading comments...