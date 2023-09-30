Dylan Dodd to start Braves season finale on Sunday

The Braves will close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon with Dylan Dodd set to start against the Nationals. Dodd is not currently on the active roster so the team will need to make a procedural roster move on Sunday to make room.

Brian Snitker said that they will call up Dylan Dodd to start Sunday’s game — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) October 1, 2023

Dodd will likely work as long as he can before giving way to the bullpen. The Braves used most of their primary relievers on Saturday night — Iglesias, Minter, Yates and Johnson — so look for others in the unit to make an appearance on Sunday to get some work in before the week-long layoff.

Dodd, 25, has bounced back and forth between Atlanta and Gwinnett this year. The southpaw had some early success before falling on tougher times in recent appearances. He most recently pitched in the majors on September 9th as he surrendered four runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings of work.

The Nationals will counter with Jackson Rutledge on the mound. First pitch will be at 3:10 p.m. ET from Truist Park.