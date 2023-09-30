 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dylan Dodd to start Braves season finale on Sunday

Dodd and the bullpen will close out the regular season.

By Scott Coleman
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves will close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon with Dylan Dodd set to start against the Nationals. Dodd is not currently on the active roster so the team will need to make a procedural roster move on Sunday to make room.

Dodd will likely work as long as he can before giving way to the bullpen. The Braves used most of their primary relievers on Saturday night — Iglesias, Minter, Yates and Johnson — so look for others in the unit to make an appearance on Sunday to get some work in before the week-long layoff.

Dodd, 25, has bounced back and forth between Atlanta and Gwinnett this year. The southpaw had some early success before falling on tougher times in recent appearances. He most recently pitched in the majors on September 9th as he surrendered four runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings of work.

The Nationals will counter with Jackson Rutledge on the mound. First pitch will be at 3:10 p.m. ET from Truist Park.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power