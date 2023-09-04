This Day in Braves History: September 4

Braves Franchise History

1928 - The Boston Braves begin a streak of nine consecutive doubleheaders, establishing a new major league record.

2001 - Andruw Jones homers in the ninth to give the Braves a 3-2 win over the Expos in front of just 3,613 fans in the smallest crowd at Olympic Stadium in 17 years.

MLB History

1913 - Vean Gregg strikes out Ty Cobb three times in a row, but Cobb gets the last laugh by doubling home the winning run in the 12th inning.

1962 - Houston defeats Philadelphia 4-1 in their final meeting of the season. Philadelphia had won all 17 previous contests.

1966 - The Dodgers become the first team in major league history to attract more than two million fans at home and two million on the road.

1978 - In his first major league at-bat, Dorian Boyland strikes out while sitting on the bench. The Pirates rookie is removed with a 1-2 count when the Mets make a pitching change. Pinch-hitter Rennie Stennett takes the third strike.

1981 - In the conclusion of the longest game in Fenway Park history, The Mariners beat the Red Sox 8-7 in 20 innings on Joe Simpson’s run-scoring triple. The game began on September 3, but was suspended after 19 innings.

1985 - Gary Carter homers three times and becomes the 11th player in major league history to hit five home runs in two games.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.